Frazer Clarke will have a better plan to beat Fabio Wardley in a rematch, says Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez

Frazer Clarke will "have a better plan" going into a potential rematch vs Fabio Wardley which will see him to victory, unbeaten American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr has told Sky Sports.

Clarke and Wardley drew in an epic all-British heavyweight contest that proved too close to call back on March 31, as 12 breath-taking rounds saw one card score Wardley winning 114-113, another Clarke winning 115-112 and the third level at 113-113.

Clarke had to rise from a knockdown in the fifth round and had a point deducted for a low blow in moments that proved to be decisive.

An Olympic bronze medallist in 2021, Clarke was taking by far the biggest step up of his professional career challenging Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles - the draw seeing Wardley retain them for now.

The British Boxing Board of Control has ordered the duo to undergo a rematch, and the pair have until August 14 to come to terms and must share the ring by year's end.

"It was a close fight, their first one," Torrez Jr told Sky Sports. "I'm going to be biased and go with my guy Frazer.

"I think just the way you learn to adapt through the amateurs and then have some coaching - I think Frazer is still with the Olympic coaches.

"I believe being able to adapt is something you have to be able to do when you're fighting five different guys on five different days.

"I think Frazer will be able to have a better plan going into this next fight."

When asked if facing Clarke in the future was ever something Torrez Jr would be interested in, the Californian was certain it was a fight he would take.

"Frazer is a buddy of mine. I'm a fan of Frazer, I really like him a lot but at the end of the day I'm a boxer, competition is the best thing ever for me, and if that fight happens, I would love to have that fight," he said.

"There's no animosity or bad blood between me and him. If that fight does come about, it would be amazing and I would love it.

"I'm wishing him all the best too."

