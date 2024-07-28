Derek Chisora floors Joe Joyce to seal unanimous decision win after thrilling heavyweight fight at The O2

Derek Chisora floored Joe Joyce in the ninth round to seal a unanimous decision win after a thrilling heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena.

Chisora had taken command of the fight with an aggressive start, but Joyce was piling on pressure in the later rounds until he was sent toppling to the canvas and all three judges scored it for Chisora with tallies of 96-94, 96-94 and 97-92.

In the early rounds, Chisora had unloaded hurtful hooks from both hands on the static Joyce, who was attempting to rebuild his career following crushing losses to Zhilei Zhang.

Image: Chisora repeatedly troubled Joyce with powerful punches

Joyce clawed his way back into the fight, forcing Chisora to the ropes with clubbing combinations, but the 40-year-old continued to respond with defiant punches.

With Chisora looking weary and hurt, Joyce tried to force a stoppage, but was caught by a looping shot that sent him wilting to the canvas.

Joyce's future looks uncertain as he was unable to spare himself from a third defeat in four fights, while Chisora ruled out any talk of an imminent retirement.

Image: The 40-year-old celebrated a hard-fought victory at The O2

Chisora told TNT Sports: "I want to thank Frank Warren for keeping faith with me. I thought it was a good way to end my career with the man I started with.

"It's not my last fight - I've got two more. It's my last fight in the O2 Arena. I'll go to Manchester in December."