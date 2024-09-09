Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius: Clash of heavyweight rivals plus Michael McKinson added to Adam Azim undercard

Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius meet in an appealing all-British heavyweight collision with Michael McKinson also boxing Tulani Mbenge on October 19 at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

Heavyweight foes TKV and Ignatius, who have previously fought as amateurs, will reignite their rivalry as part of BOXXER’s hotly-anticipated fight night topped by the explosive super-lightweight clash between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies.

Tottenham’s TKV returns to the ring following an impressive points victory over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko last time out at the OVO Arena Wembley in February.

The 30-year-old, who trains alongside heavyweight star Anthony Joshua under the tutelage of renowned coach Ben Davison, will now step up to take on the undefeated Ignatius over 10 rounds.

Having recently overcome fellow British heavyweight prospects Steve Robinson and Hosea Stewart, Ignatius will be aiming to extend his unbeaten run and claim another notable domestic scalp.

The Dagenham boxer is also out for revenge having lost by a single point to TKV when they met in the London finals as amateurs in 2019.

Jeamie TKV said: “I’m back and ready for violence. I’ve already beaten Franklin once in the amateurs and now I’m going to do it again in the pros.”

Ignatius responded: “Jeamie beat me by one point in the amateurs. I’m looking to avenge that defeat. I know it will be a tough fight but it’ll be entertaining and I’m confident that I’ll win. I’m thankful to BOXXER and Sky Sports for the opportunity and I plan on taking full advantage of it.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “This is a great heavyweight fight and a fantastic addition to an action-packed night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena on October 19.

"Jeamie and Franklin have history and that’s sure to add some extra spice to the contest.

"Fight fans can expect an electric atmosphere when British super-lightweight rivals Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go toe-to-toe in a highly charged contest."

South coast southpaw McKinson takes on South Africa’s Mbenge returning to action following a unanimous points win over the previously undefeated Musah Lawson in December in Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old from Portsmouth is now looking to establish himself on the world scene.

Mbenge, a 33-year-old from Eastern Cape, South Africa, fight in the UK for the first time as a professional having claimed bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

“This is another exciting addition to a stacked fight night on October 19 at the Copper Box Arena,” said promoter Shalom.

“It’s a must win for both men as they look to establish themselves at the highest level of the sport. This is a chance for Michael McKinson to make the rest of the welterweight division stand up and take notice. He’ll need to be at his best to overcome a top quality operator like Tulani Mbenge, who will be coming with his own ambition and ready to rip up the script.”

