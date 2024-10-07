Sam Hickey pro debut to join Anthony Yarde and more on October 19 Copper Box bill live on Sky Sports

Top amateur Sam Hickey as well as former world title challenger Anthony Yarde will feature on the October 19 bill at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland's Hickey was a standout international amateur boxer.

The 24-year-old from Dundee joins the paid ranks following a hugely impressive amateur career. Hickey claimed gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2022 European Championships, making him the first Scottish athlete in 16 years to win a senior European medal.

Hickey, who was unfortunate to miss out on a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics after his weight category was removed, is also a five-time Scottish National Champion, GB champion, European Junior silver medallist, European Youth bronze medallist and European under 21 bronze medallist.

He said: “I’m looking forward to making my professional debut on a great card and on a huge platform. It’s been a long time coming.

“I decided to turn pro as I think my style suits the pro game. I’ve done my bit in the amateurs which sets me in good stead to go on and do great things in the pro game.

“I want to go all the way while becoming a big name in British and Scottish boxing and bringing big shows and fights up to Scotland.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Sam Hickey is one of the most exciting prospects in British boxing. He has had an incredible amateur career so far and I’m sure he will go on to emulate this success in the professional game. This can be the start of something special for Sam and for Scottish boxing.”

Yarde, currently ranked No 1 with the WBO at light-heavyweight, will be in the chief support bout for the explosive super-lightweight contest between fast-rising star Adam Azim and Ohara Davies.

Yarde previously travelled to Russia to take on the fearsome Sergey Kovalev. He also went toe-to-toe with unbeaten light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in a back-and-forth fight of the year for the WBC, IBF and WBO world titles in January of last year at Wembley Arena.

The Hackney boxer has since claimed explosive stoppage wins over Jorge Silva and Marko Nikolic and his highly anticipated ring return will be at the Copper Box Arena as he looks to move back into major title contention.

Yarde said: "On October 19 I'm back in my home city and I can't wait. Everything about it - the occasion, the journey, the arena, the whole event - I'm very excited. The Copper Box Arena is a special venue for me. It's near where I grew up and I've had some great nights there.

"I've been training hard and waiting to get back in the ring to deliver another explosive knockout performance."

Former friends turned rivals Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go toe to toe in a main event that promises to be explosive.

Also on the undercard, Dan Azeez faces unbeaten rival Lewis Edmondson in a crunch light-heavyweight clash.

Michael McKinson takes on South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge, Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius reignite their amateur rivalry and rising bantamweight star Francesca Hennessy returns to action.

