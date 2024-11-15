Chris Billam-Smith vs Gilberto Ramirez: Watch live stream of weigh in ahead of cruiserweight title fight

Watch a free live stream as Chris Billam-Smith and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hit the scales ahead of their cruiserweight world title unification.

WBO champion Billam-Smith is set for a huge showdown with WBA title-holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Ramirez has recorded 46 victories, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March which earned him the WBA title, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins and defends his belt for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie last May.

The Briton goes into the bout as the underdog, but that was also the case when he claimed his title against Okolie and then defended it by overcoming domestic rival Richard Riakporhe in June.

The winner of the fight will be on the road to undisputed status, with IBF champion Jai Opetaia a likely future opponent for the victor.

