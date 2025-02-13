Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron promise 'to finish the job' after first fight chaos | 'It's judgement day'

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron faced off ahead of their April 20 rematch, live on Sky Sports.

Their second fight is hugely anticipated after the first bout in October ended in extraordinary scenes. Both men tumbled over the ropes and, with Whittaker injured, the contest then ended in a technical draw.

Cameron stoked up the pressure on Whittaker for not continuing with the fight. But both men intend to bring their rivalry to a final conclusion when they fight for a second time on Sunday April 20.

"I'm going to finish the job," Cameron declared at their announcement press conference. "I got up didn't I? I got up ready to fight. We'll put it all to bed.

"I'll do my best and that will be enough."

"You saw me turning the screw," he continued. "Hopefully I can just flatten him in the first round."

Whittaker however is convinced that he will silence all his critics. "I like to just prove points to myself and how good of a boxer I am and that will show," the Olympic silver medallist said.

"I had a lot of options, there were a lot of people I could have picked but it was the right option for me.

"There's no win, lose or draw. It's just win. Win and move on.

"April 20, it's judgement day."

The big bill at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham features Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist Frazer Clarke returning against Ebenezer Tetteh.

Another local man, Sam Eggington will be in what promises to be an all-action clash with Lee Cutler.

"It's an honour to be here and fighting on this sort of stage," Cutler said. "A lot of people doubted me.

"I'm improving all the time," he continued. "Sam Eggington is the biggest name on my record now, or will be.

"April 20 we've got to go at it and there's always going to be one winner and it's going to be me."

Eggington has plenty of motivation for this fight. "I enjoy my job. It's that simple," he said. "I love what I do. The ambition is to keep the job that you want to do.

"The belts are great with it, you get paid well. All this stuff's great but I enjoy my job and my ambition is to carry on doing that at a high level."

Popular middleweight Tyler Denny, a former European champion, takes on Elvis "The Soldier" Ahorgah, who went down to a battling defeat against Callum Simpson up at super-middleweight earlier this month.

"It'll make for a fun fight," Denny said. "I'm buzzing to be back

"The hunger's there. I'm going to show everyone I've got plenty left in the tank.

"I'm exceeding all expectations," he promised. "I'm still getting better and better."

