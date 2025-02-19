Daniel Dubois wants to surpass Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk | 'Let’s get them belts!'

Oleksandr Usyk has fought a plethora of British opponents.

He's handed Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua two defeats a piece.

He's beaten Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew. The great Ukrainian, still undefeated and formerly the undisputed world champion, also overcame Daniel Dubois in 2023.

When asked who gave him his toughest fight, Usyk, the unified WBC, WBA and WBO champion, told Sky Sports: "It was Chisora."

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

That could be viewed as a slight on Dubois. Although Usyk ultimately stopped him, Dubois did pressure him and the British fighter thought he'd hurt Usyk with a punch that was ruled low.

Greenwich's Dubois has progressed since then too. He came back with an impressive run of victories, picking up the IBF heavyweight title that Usyk vacated and knocking out Joshua.

"I always wanted to get my hands on them belts and take the weight off Usyk's hands. Let's get them belts," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"Boxing at the moment is buzzing right now. It's good I'm in a good position with the belt. I want to keep it going, keep this train moving."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Scott and Andy Clarke discuss who could be the final two opponents for unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk

Dubois puts his belt on the line against Joseph Parker, a top contender and former world champion himself, on Saturday's Riyadh Season event, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"It starts on Saturday. That's the big one that sets up everything else," he said.

"I want to give Parker a lot of problems first and then that will just prepare me even more. All these fights will just prepare me for the next one, that's how I look at it.

"How good can I perform? How quickly can I do the job? How clinical can I look? These are questions I ask myself. I want to get the best out of myself. So you need to fight whoever they put in front of you."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelson believes Dubois' punching power will prove too much for Parker

'We're looking at you and through you'

Dubois' team however dismissed any suggestion that they were overlooking Parker.

"It's almost like he's got blinkers on like a racehorse," Don Charles, Dubois' trainer, told Sky Sports News. "He's a very, very unique individual."

He warned against reading too much into Dubois' confrontation with Usyk after the latter's latest victory over Fury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois vs Parker fight night has been called the best boxing bill ever. The card is packed with fighters capable of detonating huge KOs and devastating stoppages

"All the previous champions have done what he did. Okay, the timing could have been a little bit better, maybe Usyk could have finished his interview, then approach him. What Daniel did by getting in the ring to challenge him, that's part of this. This is showbusiness," Charles said.

"Mr Parker and his trainer, they've grabbed on to this thing of, 'oh you're overlooking us'. No, we're looking at you and through you. We're going to run through you. Daniel's going to run through you.

"They're going to try and they're going to fail miserably.

"Emphatic win, emphatic victory. Daniel Dubois, the IBF world champion, will retain his belt."

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker and the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!