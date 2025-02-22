Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Watch a free live stream of the undercard

Watch live undercard action for free ahead of tonight's main show as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol collide in their undisputed light-heavyweight rematch as part of Riyadh Season, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The entertaining Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0-1) kicks off the night when he continues his journey against Jontas de Oliveira (6-20) in a six-round welterweight contest.

After our free stream ends, the main card begins with a blockbuster domestic dust-up between Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi in the light-heavyweight division, before Agit Kabayel looks to take another step towards a heavyweight world title shot when he faces Zhilei Zhang.

Vergil Ortiz Jr takes on Israil Madrimov in a potential fight of the night, Hamzah Sheeraz seeks his first world title against the experienced Carlos Adames and Shakur Stevenson faces last-minute replacement Josh Padley following the withdrawal of Floyd Schofield earlier in the week.

Martin Bakole steps in to fight Joseph Parker with just two days' notice after Daniel Dubois was forced to pull out of his IBF world title defence due to illness, before Beterbiev and Bivol meet in their eagerly-awaited main event rematch.

