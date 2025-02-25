Eubank vs Benn: Watch a free live stream of the press conference as the British rivals go head to head in Manchester
Watch a free live stream as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn go head to head before their long-awaited British battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26; The bitter rivals will finally settle their feud following the cancellation of a fight in 2022 after Benn failed a drug test
Tuesday 25 February 2025 18:21, UK
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will reignite their heated rivalry at a press conference in Manchester - and you can watch on a free live stream.
Eubank Jr and Benn will go head to head in front of the cameras before their long-awaited British battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.
The British rivals had originally been due to face off in October 2022 before that fight was cancelled when Benn failed two drug tests.
- Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn winner to challenge Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
- Anthony Joshua eager for Tyson Fury fight - 'We could do something special'
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
The stakes are even higher for both fighters, with the winner expected to line up a fight against Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, told Sky Sports.
Eubank Jr has openly called out Alvarez in the past, notably criticising Jermell Charlo's performance in his unanimous decision loss to the 34-year-old in October 2023 while insisting the Mexican needs to face an opponent who wants to win.
"If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026," Alalshikh continued.
"We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge.
"And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards."