Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Watch a free live stream of the press conference ahead of Friday's historic bill

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price meet in a long-awaited clash at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7, live on Sky Sports.

Natasha Jonas unified the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles when she beat Ivana Habazin in her last fight. She will put both of those championships on the line against Price, whose WBA 147lb world title is also at stake.

Although Price is an Olympic gold medallist and already a professional world champion, she is only at an early stage of her pro career. For her, Jonas represents the opportunity to catapult herself to a new level and take a key step towards her dream of fighting for the undisputed world title.

In contrast, Jonas at 40 years old is coming towards the end of her professional career. But she is looking to enhance her legacy, pick up another signature victory and win yet more world titles.

On the eve of International Women's Day, the bill on Friday March 7 is a major all-women's boxing card.

The chief support will be Caroline Dubois putting her WBC lightweight title on the line against No 1 contender, South Korea's aggressive Bo Mi Re Shin.

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall fights world title challenger and amateur rival Raven Chapman for the British women's featherweight title.

Chloe Watson, who is trained by Ricky Hatton and went to the same school as her inspiration Jonas, makes a European title defence against Jasmina Zapotoczna.

Cindy Ngamba makes her professional debut against Kirstie Bavington. Ngamba became the first member of the refugee team to win an Olympic medal when she secured middleweight bronze at Paris 2024.

Bavington, though, who won the European welterweight title in her last fight, will be a good opponent for a first pro contest.

The full televised card is as follows:

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price (WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world titles)

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin (WBC lightweight world title)

Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman (British featherweight title)

Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna (European flyweight title)

Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.