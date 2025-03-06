Joe Gallagher questions scales during Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price weigh-in ahead of Royal Albert Hall showdown

The final weigh-in between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price erupted into late drama on Thursday as trainer Joe Gallagher interrupted proceedings to voice concerns over the scales ahead of Friday's world title unification bout at the Royal Albert Hall.

Gallagher could be heard requesting to see a calibration certificate for the scales in question just moments before Jonas and Price took to the stage to weigh in, indicating that fighters had been coming in light.

Price, the WBA welterweight champion, came in at 10st 5lbs as she looks to protect her perfect professional record, while WBC and IBF belt holder Jonas was 10st 6lbs 5oz.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite going in as the underdog, Natasha Jonas is confident she can upset the odds when she takes on Lauren Price in their much-anticipated welterweight title clash on Friday

"We've got this prestigious event, we're fighting for unification with world champions, the one thing you'd expect is calibrated scales to make the correct weight," said Gallagher. "They are not calibrated scales. I've got the certificate, the sticker is up there and it says they were calibrated on January 9, we're here in March.

"Them scales, boxing-wise, are put there and calibrated right here, right now today and don't move. They aren't calibrated in a hotel and transported. Once them scales have moved they aren't calibrated anymore, and the sticker on it is January 9.

"Everybody that weighed in, went 'they're light, they're light, they're light. I'm only protecting Natasha and when I hear Price is struggling with weight I'm thinking 'ok, they're light'. Somebody come to me and said 'Natasha is 10st 6.5lbs', but she weighed in with all her clothes on. If she stripped down she'd be 10st 5lbs.

"We've got this huge prestigious event and we can't get a proper set of calibrated scales. They've made the weight but they aren't calibrated. I know people say it's me kicking off again, but it's world title level.

"Technically, this isn't a world title fight because it hasn't been done on calibrated scales. I'm just abiding by the rules. Nobody still 15 minutes after the event has come to me with that certificate."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher is adamant his fighter will defeat Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall

Boxxer released a statement following the weigh-in dismissing concerns over the scales.

"The scales were calibrated and the British Boxing Board of Control are happy that everything is correct," it read.

Promoter Ben Shalom also told Sky Sports: "I think Joe believes that they were half a pound too light.

"Ultimately, Lauren has come in lighter than Natasha so really it doesn't make too much of a difference. I think Joe is protecting his fighter ahead of an unbelievable night tomorrow night and a huge pressure fight for both of them.

"The pressure is on. It's as much a battle of the trainers as it is a battle of the fighters - two of the best trainers this country has ever produced going head to head. It's fascinating."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price engaged in an intense face-off at the conclusion of the final press conference ahead of their long-awaited clash at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7, live on Sky Sports

Price appeared to be unfazed by the queries and subsequently suggested Gallagher was attempting to take the spotlight.

The 30-year-old had been criticised by Gallagher earlier in the week for failing to show up at a media event, before clarifying in Wednesday's press conference that it had been due to a miscommunication.

"There's been drama all week. Gallagher is trying to make it about himself, but it's Jonas vs Price," said Price.

"(I'll just stay) Cool, calm, collected. Just looking forward to going out and showing how good I am.

"I make the weight perfectly every camp, I'm a professional, it's my natural weight as well.

"It makes for a great fight, I respect Tash, I'm proud to be part of it. I'm in my prime, it's my time and I'll be taking those belts back to Wales."

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.