Joe Gallagher rages over scales during Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price weigh-in ahead of Royal Albert Hall showdown

The final weigh-in between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price erupted into late drama on Thursday as trainer Joe Gallagher interrupted proceedings to voice concerns over the scales ahead of Friday's world title unification bout at the Royal Albert Hall.

Gallagher could be heard requesting to see a calibration certificate for the scales in question just moments before Jonas and Price took to the stage to weigh in, indicating that fighters had been coming in light.

Price, the WBA welterweight champion, came in at 10st 5lbs as she looks to protect her perfect professional record, while WBC and IBF belt holder Jonas was 10st 6lbs 5oz.

"We've got this prestigious event, we're fighting for unification with world champions, the one thing you'd expect is calibrated scales to make the correct weight," said Gallagher. "They are not calibrated scales. The sticker is up there and it says they were calibrated on January 9, we're here in March.

"Them scales, boxing-wise, are put there and calibrated right here, right now today and don't move. They aren't calibrated in a hotel and transported. Once them scales have moved, they aren't calibrated anymore, and the sticker on it is January 9.

"Everybody that weighed in, went 'they're light, they're light, they're light. I'm only protecting Natasha and when I hear Price is struggling with weight I'm thinking 'ok, they're light'. Somebody come to me and said 'Natasha is 10st 6.5lbs', but she weighed in with all her clothes on. If she stripped down she'd be 10st 5lbs.

"We've got this huge prestigious event and we can't get a proper set of calibrated scales. They've made the weight but they aren't calibrated. I know people say it's me kicking off again, but it's world title level.

"Technically, this isn't a world title fight because it hasn't been done on calibrated scales. I'm just abiding by the rules. Nobody still 15 minutes after the event has come to me with that certificate."

Boxxer released a statement following the weigh-in dismissing concerns over the scales.

"The scales were calibrated and the British Boxing Board of Control are happy that everything is correct," it read.

Promoter Ben Shalom also told Sky Sports: "I think Joe believes that they were half a pound too light.

"Ultimately, Lauren has come in lighter than Natasha so really it doesn't make too much of a difference. I think Joe is protecting his fighter ahead of an unbelievable night tomorrow night and a huge pressure fight for both of them.

"The pressure is on. It's as much a battle of the trainers as it is a battle of the fighters - two of the best trainers this country has ever produced going head to head. It's fascinating."

Price appeared to be unfazed by the queries and subsequently suggested Gallagher was attempting to take the spotlight.

The 30-year-old had been criticised by Gallagher earlier in the week for failing to show up at a media event, before clarifying in Wednesday's press conference that it had been due to a miscommunication.

"There's been drama all week. Gallagher is trying to make it about himself, but it's Jonas vs Price," said Price.

"(I'll just stay) Cool, calm, collected. Just looking forward to going out and showing how good I am.

"I make the weight perfectly every camp, I'm a professional, it's my natural weight as well.

"It makes for a great fight, I respect Tash, I'm proud to be part of it. I'm in my prime, it's my time and I'll be taking those belts back to Wales."

Price is 8-0 as a professional following December's third-round knockout victory over Bexcy Mateus, while Jonas enters 16-2-1 after beating Ivana Habazin via unanimous decision on the same card in Liverpool.

Throughout the build-up Price has been adamant she will prove too young and too quick for her opponent, in reply to which Jonas has warned of her superior experience.

Gallagher's presence had seen to a more prickly environment in the final days ahead of fight night, the trainer of Jonas alluding to difficulties in Price making weight as well as stories of the Olympic gold medallist having previously been dropped in sparring. Was this a final attempt to add to the pressure?

"This was Joe's last chance to try and rattle Natasha's opponent. He knows what he's doing, he's no fool, he's old school," said Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson.

Caroline Dubois meanwhile remained in a bullish mood as she weighed in at 9st 7.5lbs ahead of her WBC world title defence against Bo Mi Re Shin, who was 9st 7lbs.

"I think all the talking is done," said Dubois. "These are my belts, this is the closest she's getting to them.

"I feel like a champ, I've always been a champ, but when you get the belts it cements it. There's nothing Bo can do that will stop me, I'm coming for her head tomorrow.

"I was there when my brother (Daniel Dubois) was on top of the world and the next best thing since sliced bread, he loses to (Joe) Joyce and those people disappear in a puff of smoke.

"I understand how harsh and cold and cruel the boxing world can be. Never let success get to my head or failure get to your heart."

Karriss Artingstall and Raven Chapman meanwhile each came in 8st 12lbs 5oz as they prepare to fight for the British featherweight title.

"Raven is another opponent in front of me who I need to get through Friday to get to where I want to be," said Artingstall.

"We both know each other well, we boxed years ago and shared rounds on the GB setup years ago, we won't change drastically, we might have made tweaks but if I do what I do best I believe I come out victorious."

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.