Lauren Price targets the Mikaela Mayer-Sandy Ryan winner after beating Natasha Jonas: 'I just think I’m another level above them'

Lauren Price knows exactly the fight she wants next.

After unifying the WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight world titles with a brilliant unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas, Price wants the fourth major 147lb championship, the WBO belt.

America's Mikaela Mayer holds that title and will be rematching British rival Sandy Ryan on March 30, live on Sky Sports.

Price is determined to box the Mayer-Ryan winner for the undisputed welterweight world championship.

"I just think I'm another level above them. That's not me sounding cocky or anything," Price told Sky Sports.

"I believe in myself," she explained. "When you have a good camp and you put the work in, I think that's where the belief and confidence come from.

"Definitely. Everyone keeps saying to me I'm inexperienced and that. I fought one of the most experienced fighters tonight [in Jonas].

"I've got respect for both of them as well. I respect everyone who I get in the ring with. I'm in this game because I want to be in the biggest fights. I want to be active. I'm in my prime, I'm motivated, I'm driven and I want to just keep going."

Beating Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall, headlining a major all women's bill, was a momentous moment for Price.

Image: Price celebrates a momentous victory at the Royal Albert Hall

"To do that tonight and make history with Tash is something that will live with me for the rest of my life," she said.

"To have that, to box here tonight is up there with [winning Olympic gold]. When they shouted Pricey and were singing Tom Jones… Nights like tonight, it's worth it."

She is determined to become an undisputed world champion before the year is out.

"In this game you've got to be able to box and you've got to be able to fight as well. I can do both. Obviously I've only had nine pro fights and you're starting to see it a little bit more now," Price said.

"I feel like I'm improving all the time and I just want to keep learning. I live the life. I don't think you ever become the complete package, the complete fighter, because you never stop learning, but I always want to add to my game.

"I believe I can follow in the footsteps of Katie Taylor. I've got a nation behind me, I'm Olympic champion, I can go all the way."

