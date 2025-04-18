Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron: Watch a free live stream of the final press conference ahead of Sunday's rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker v Cameron 2 Press Conference LIVE!

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet once again in an eagerly-anticipated rematch on Sunday at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports.

Watch a live stream of the final press conference from 1pm.

The pair first met in October of last year when their contest ended in a technical draw after both men tumbled out of the ring in the fifth round.

The Easter Sunday card promises to be an exciting night for boxing.

Frazer Clarke aims to get back on track following his brutal first-round knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley in their rematch, which took place in October on the same bill as the first Whittaker-Cameron fight.

Clarke will be fighting Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh, whose last fight was a defeat to Dillian Whyte.

Lee Cutler aims to continue his fine run of form when he fights Sam Eggington in what will be a must-watch, all-action clash.

In a homecoming bout, former European champion Tyler Denny will face the aggressive and outspoken 'Solider', Elvis Ahorgah.

Watch Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 on Sunday live on Sky Sports.