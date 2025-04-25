Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn weigh-in: Live stream as fighters attend ceremonial weigh-in ahead of fight

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally take their fierce rivalry to the ring on Saturday as they headline a stacked card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Eubank Jr failed to make weight on Friday morning as he came in half an ounce over the 160lb limit, resulting in a reported fine of £375,000. The rehydration clause in his contract means he cannot put on any more than 10lbs ahead of Saturday's check weight, otherwise risks facing another penalty.

Benn meanwhile eased in under the weight limit at 156.4lbs ahead of Saturday's main event.

Eubank Jr and Benn meet more than 30 years on from the last fight between their iconic fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn.

The pair had originally been due to clash in October 2022, before the bout was cancelled when Benn failed two drugs tests.

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde also feature on the bill as the light-heavyweight rivals cap their trilogy, while Viddal Riley and Cheavon Clarke face off.

Chris Billam-Smith also returns to action for the first time since his unification defeat to Gilberto Ramirez as he faces Brandon Glanton, while Liam Smith is back in action for the first time since his rematch loss to Eubank Jr as he fights Aaron McKenna.

The headliners will resume a family rivalry dating back more than three decades to when fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought twice, in 1990 and 1993.

Eubank Sr clinched a ninth-round TKO victory in the pair's first bout before the two fought to a draw three years later. Now, their sons will look to carry on the legacy.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, exclusively told Sky Sports in February that a shot at pound-for-pound great and super-middleweight king Canelo Alvarez would be on the line in Saturday's fight.

"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Alalshikh said.

Eubank and Benn will fight at a middleweight limit of 11st 6lbs, with the inclusion of a hydration clause meaning neither is able to add more than 10lbs in weight between Friday's weigh-in and Saturday's fight night.

Eubank Jr fought at 11st 5lb when he took on Kamil Szeremeta in October, while Benn is jumping up two weights from welterweight having come in at 10st 10lbs for his win over Dobson in February 2024.

Main event: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn - middleweight

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3 - light-heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna - middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton - cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke - cruiserweight

