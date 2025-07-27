Claressa Shields 'seriously pursuing' fight with Muhammad Ali's daughter

Claressa Shields is 'seriously pursuing' a fight against Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali, after successfully retaining her undisputed heavyweight championship.

The American star, who is a multi-weight world champion, defeated Lani Daniels by unanimous decision in front of 15,366 fans at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Shields could now switch her attention to a showdown with the 47-year-old Laila Ali, who hasn't boxed since 2007, but held a world title in her unbeaten career.

Dmitriy Salita, who promotes Shields, told Sky Sports: "Claressa Shields continues to break barriers and elevate the sport of boxing with every move she makes.

"Following her historic win in Detroit, we're focused on keeping her active and aligned with her mission - fighting the biggest and best.

Image: Laila Ali has not boxed since 2007

"A matchup with Laila Ali would be a monumental moment in sports history: the daughter of the GOAT vs the GWOAT, two generational icons whose stories transcend boxing. That's a fight we're seriously pursuing."

Shields defeated Savannah Marshall, avenging her only boxing defeat while an amateur, to become an undisputed middleweight champion in front of a massive audience at The O2.

But Salita believes the two-time Olympic gold medallist can still reach new heights in her trailblazing career.

"At the same time, Claressa's legacy is still being written," he told Sky Sports. "She's a symbol of inspiration and resilience, and we're working on opportunities that push new boundaries - title defences, new weight classes, and global events that continue to grow the sport.

"What she's done is already historic, but what's ahead may be even greater."