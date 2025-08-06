Chris Eubank Jr's rematch against Conor Benn set to take place on November 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have 'completed the deal' for a rematch, according to The Ring Magazine, which will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15; Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision victory over Benn in their first fight
Chris Eubank Jr's rematch with Conor Benn is now set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15.
The British rivals have 'completed the deal' for a second fight, according to The Ring Magazine, and will resume their rivalry after Eubank Jr claimed a thrilling points win at the same venue in April.
Negotiations between the duo had appeared to have fallen apart last month, with Benn insisting he would look at alternative options after a rematch in September could not be agreed, but the fight will now take place before the end of the year.
Eubank Jr failed to make the middleweight limit for the first fight, although he did make the rehydration limit on the following morning, and the weight terms for the return bout are yet to be confirmed.
The British Boxing Board of Control issued Eubank Jr with a £10,000 fine for misuse of social media after posting footage that suggested he was using a sauna to make weight.
Benn has admitted he needs to be "less emotional" when he shares the ring again with his British rival.
"I'm going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say," he told Sky Sports last month.
"Less heart, more brains, you know?
"I felt like in the fight, my demeanour was all win. I was up 30 seconds before the bell [to start each round]. I was up, ready to go.
"You look at my demeanour and look at his, who's deflated?
"For me, I'm excited to run it back, more educated. Experience gained, lessons learned, going to get in there and handle business."
Nelson: Benn will win the rematch
Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson is backing Benn to gain revenge over Eubank Jr in their rematch.
"I don't think Eubank can improve on his performance," said Nelson. "At times in the fight, I thought his legs looked stiff, looked stationary, like he was stuck in quicksand.
"I do see improvement there for Conor and I do think the result will be the other way around in the next fight. He'll go the distance all over again but Conor now knows what he's capable of doing.
"That's a bold statement to make because I have ultimate respect for both fighters, to Chris and his dad, Conor and his dad, but you're saying what you see. If they fight again, I think Conor wins."