World Boxing Championships: Teagn Stott stoppage victory secures fifth medal for British boxers in Liverpool

Teagn Stott became the fifth British boxer to secure a medal at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Stott dominated Semion Boldirev, forcing a stoppage in just the second round of their quarter-final.

The Sheffield boxer gave Boldirev a standing count in the first round, and administered three further counts in the second to bring it to an end.

"I knew I was going to get on top before the bout started. But that was just my mindset. No one's stopping me here. No mercy attitude. Refuse to lose attitude," Stott said.

"Once I caught him with the first one and gave him the first count, it was only a matter of time before I started landing sweet and got him out of there."

Image: Stott hammers his opponent to secure a stoppage win

He will face Ukraine's Zhasan Danylo in Saturday's 85kgs semi-final.

"Keep pushing on now, happy but never satisfied with a bronze medal," Stott said. "I've put all the hard work in, it's only right that I start getting some rewards from that.

"I know if I keep putting the hard work in along this journey I've got in the sport, I'll get my rewards eventually. Keep pushing now till the LA Games."

Two local boxers Odel Kamara and Callum Makin have also guaranteed themselves World championship medals at the M&S Bank Arena.

Liverpool Light-middleweight Kamara took a hard-fought unanimous points victory over Mongolia's Byamba-Erdene Otgonbaatar.

Performing in his home city, with a career-best win, was a special moment for Kamara.

"All the fans they showed me so much love, it means the world to me," he said. "I don't feel the pressure, I love it, I'm taking it in my stride."

Kamara added: "I've got one colour in mind and that's a gold medal.

"Nobody will stop us."

He celebrated the medal paying tribute to Salisbury clubmate Nathan "Seagull" Brooks, who passed away in July.

Image: Chantelle Reid triumphed in the quarter-finals

Middleweight Makin defused Canada's dangerous Joshua Ofori, edging out the heavy-handed aggressor with fine punch-picking on a split decision.

England 80kgs boxer Emily Asquith is also through to the semi-finals with a unanimous decision victory over Turkey's Elif Gunera.

They join Paris Olympian Chantelle Reid in the medal stages after she secured GB's first medal at these Worlds earlier in the week.

Reid is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after she sealed a unanimous victory over Mengge Zhang of China in her light-middleweight quarter-final.

"We're going for gold. I can't see myself leaving the competition with anything less so I'm just going to put that work in," she said. "I'm grateful to be here and obviously for my primary school teacher for persuading me and encouraging me to come back to GB and go again for the next Olympics and try and get that gold medal I missed out on.

"I feel like I'm flying. I feel fast, strong at the weight cut down from 75kgs to now, feeling amazing at 70kgss.

"I'll rest up and go again in a couple days and focus on changing that medal to gold."