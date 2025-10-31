Lauren Price: 'Me vs Mikaela Mayer is the best fight in women’s boxing right now!'

Lauren Price has commended Mikaela Mayer’s super-welterweight championship victory, but called for their undisputed showdown next year.

Mayer beat Canada's Mary Spencer to win the WBA, WBC and WBO world titles at 154lbs. But she remains the WBO 147lb world champion.

"It looks like she was very dominant and what I expected from her, on the front foot applying the pressure. A good performance from her. Three belts now for her at 154. Fair play to her, I respect Mayer," Olympic gold medallist Price told Sky Sports.

"I take my hat off to her. She'll go anywhere, she'll fight anyone and that's part of being a champion."

Price, who holds the unified WBC, IBF and WBA championship, is looking to take on America's Mayer in an undisputed welterweight title fight next year.

"That's the fight that I want," the Welsh star said. "It's a great fight, the best fight in women's boxing right now. I'm excited for it. I'd like to get out early next year and let's get it on after that."

Price hasn't boxed since a memorable world title unification victory over Natasha Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall in March.

"I've been out the ring longer than I would have liked," Price said. "I'm back in camp, I'm looking to box very early next year and then I'd love that fight after that. That's the fight that I want.

"I think it is a fight that needs to be built," she added. "For us two, I believe we are the best in the division. It'll definitely be my hardest fight to date."

Price suggested bringing that showdown to the historic Royal Albert Hall.

"I know she's not going to come to Wales and that's fine but I do think that the fight needs to happen in the UK," she said. "Boxing is much bigger over here.

"I feel like the fans, the support, the way it sells is much better. Why not do it at the Royal Albert Hall again?

"That would be a phenomenal venue on neutral ground in London.

"It was iconic," Price added. "Until you actually walk out and look up, the noise, it's unreal. It's a night that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I believe I win that fight. It's going to be a great fight. I respect [Mayer] and that's it."