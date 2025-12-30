Anthony Joshua car crash: British heavyweight champion will need time after deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, says Andy Scott

Anthony Joshua remains in hospital in Nigeria after a car crash on Monday; close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele, died in the collision; the Lexus SUV Joshua was travelling in collided with a stationary truck

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

This is a tragic story. When faced with a situation like this, it is incredible how the boxing community comes together.

I think we all were shocked by the news as it dripped through. I received a message saying Anthony Joshua had been involved in a car accident in Nigeria and then shortly after the details emerged that two fatalities had occurred, but that he had survived.

Then it was released in a statement that they were two close friends of his and key long-term members of his team, Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele.

What do we know about the crash? Anthony Joshua was one of five men in a Lexus SUV that crashed into a stationary truck in Makun, Nigeria on Monday.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, friends of Joshua and members of his team, died in the crash. Joshua suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps said the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.

AJ has had a big entourage throughout the years, from which it has grown. But Sina and Latif - or 'Latz', as he was known - were there virtually since the start.

They were very recognisable faces. I've been in the company of Sina, AJ's strength and conditioner, a couple of times. On fight nights, he was the man preparing Joshua in the final moments before the bell.

The outpouring of love that's flowed since is just incredible. We have also seen some of our sport's big names share their support and condolences to all those involved, including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Chris Eubank Jr, Jake Paul, Adam Azim, Conor Benn and Wladimir Klitschko.

Sina and Latif were inner members of his team. AJ's going to feel it very hard.

It was really distressing watching those videos that emerged on social media on Monday.

Badou Jack, the former cruiserweight world champion and multi-weight world champion, is involved in a project to raise some money.

He was very close to Latz. Jack took the initiative and became involved with a project online hoping to raise some money, targeting £50,000, to build a mosque in Latif's honour and a borehole for water.

That's already surpassed £137,000 as the outpouring continues and everybody sends their thoughts, prayers, sympathies and condolences, not just to AJ, but the people around those two families.

'Hard to put into words what has happened'

AJ is still in hospital, under surveillance and recovering. I have reached out privately to their team.

But at the moment it's very difficult to process for everyone. With stories like this, it's a blessing and a curse, social media - there's lots of details out there but also some false information.

I'm sticking to the tried and tested until I see it from one of the real sources close to Anthony Joshua, which is 258 BXG and his team, or Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

I'll refrain from speculating other than saying he's going to need a hell of a lot of time and space to process this physically and mentally.

It's very difficult to put into words or even try to imagine what he's going through at the moment.

The next couple of days are not going to be easy. He looked to be in serious distress being lifted from the car but he will also be coming to terms with the fact he's lost two of his closest friends, who have been with him through the good times and the bad.

Life can be so fragile and this is a cruel reminder of that. All of our thoughts are with him, his team and the families of Sina and Latif.