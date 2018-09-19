Joshua vs Povetkin: Sky Q customers can watch Wembley Stadium event in Ultra HD

Anthony Joshua's Wembley Stadium return will be the latest heavyweight spectacular Sky Sports Box Office shows in UItra HD.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against Alexander Povetkin, at the iconic venue, on Saturday.

Sky Sports Box Office already made history by showing its first pay-per-view event in Ultra HD in March, when 'AJ' won the Cardiff unification fight with Joseph Parker, but is back at Wembley with even more eyes on him.

Sky Q customers in the UK and Ireland can look forward to every round in stunning Ultra HD with picture quality four times that of HD television.

Joshua and Parker's unification fight was shown in Ultra HD with Sky Q

Viewers with Sky Q will be able to immerse themselves in the boxing, with all the undercard fights also being broadcast in the extra detail and clarity of Ultra HD.

This will allow customers to experience the sheer power and drama in incredible slow motion as never before seen on live TV, as Joshua defends his titles against the dangerous Povetkin.

The fight is currently available to buy in Ultra HD and with up to 90,000 fans at Wembley and some of Britain's biggest boxing stars on the bill, you do not want to miss Saturday night's event.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing, commented: "A Wembley Stadium heavyweight night is one thing, but with the addition of Ultra HD, this will be a night of boxing like you've never seen before.

"Every punch and movement during the fight will be amplified on screen and each drop of sweat will be enhanced with four times better picture quality. The technology enables Sky Sports Box Office to bring you closer to the action in the ring than ever before."

Alongside PPV boxing in Ultra HD, Sky Q customers can continue to watch every F1® grand prix and all 124 Premier League matches in Ultra HD. Ultra HD is available for Sky customers who have a Sky Q 2TB box, a Sky Q Experience subscription and a 4K Ultra HD TV.

Sky will also continue to broadcast selected England cricket fixtures in Ultra HD throughout the summer, allowing customers to watch the most comprehensive range of sports in the enhanced detail and clarity of Ultra HD.

Joshua and Povetkin meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

