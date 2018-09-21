Joshua vs Povetkin: Carl Froch, Paulie Malignaggi on Friday's heavyweight face-off

Malignaggi and Froch go head to head at the weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin went face to face for the final time and so will Carl Froch and Paulie Malignaggi on tonight's JD Ringside - The Weigh-In show.

The Sky Sports team were at the Business Design Centre to see what happened when the heavyweight rivals tipped the scales ahead of their Sky Sports Box Office showdown.

JD Ringside: The Weigh In Live on

Book Joshua vs Povetkin online here

Malignaggi and Froch will debate the outcome and the state of the heavyweight division, in our lively pre-fight treat.

We will also look at Saturday night's undercard and who will steal the show. Will it be Luke Campbell? Lawrence Okolie or Matt Askin? Or can David Price emerge from the shadows?

6:18 The Creed II stars explain their admiration for AJ The Creed II stars explain their admiration for AJ

Johnny Nelson has also been catching up with the stars of Creed II, who are all fans of Joshua.

You can either tune in to Sky Sports Arena at 10.15pm tonight or watch it on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel or the Sky Sports Boxing Facebook page from around 10pm.

Joshua came in far heavier than Povetkin

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.