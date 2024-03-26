Boxing in 2024: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and much more - the key fights coming up

A series of major events is coming up live on Sky, including Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos, Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price and much, much more
Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:30, UK
Boxing in 2024 is promising to deliver a sequence of key fights and the big bills keep on coming.
A series of major events is coming up live on Sky Sports.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle will fight for the undisputed minimumweight world championship with Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson the co-feature.
The much-anticipated grudge match between British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke then takes place on Easter Sunday. The bitter rivals collide at London's O2 Arena on March 31 live on Sky Sports, with rising star Ben Whittaker and much more on the bill.
American heavyweight hope Jared Anderson fights Ryad Merhy on April 14 and May will feature an array of outstanding fights.
Naoyo Inoue puts his undisputed super-bantamweight crown on the line again Luis Nery on Monday May 6.
The following week, on May 11 Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will challenge Jessica McCaskill for the WBA welterweight world title and on May 12 Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to world title action as he fights George Kambosos for the IBF 135lb championship, all live on Sky Sports.
On May 18, Sky Sports Box Office will screen the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
On May 19, Emanuel Navarrete takes on Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight world title and May 24 Lawrence Okolie comes back to challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight belt, both live on Sky Sports.
Desert Diamond Arena Arena, Glendale, live on Sky Sports
Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle (Undisputed minimumweight)
Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson
O2 Arena, London, live on Sky Sports
Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke (British & Commonwealth heavyweight)
Ben Whittaker vs Leon Willings
Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo
Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal
American Bank Center, Texas, live on Sky Sports
Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy
Efe Ajagba vs Guido Vianello
Tokyo Dome, Japan, live on Sky Sports
Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery
Cardiff International Arena, live on Sky Sports
Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price
Perth, Australia, live on Sky Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos (IBF lightweight)
Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (Undisputed heavyweight)
Pechanga Arena San Diego, live on Sky Sports
Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk (WBO lightweight)
Podpromie Arena, Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports
Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie (WBC bridgerweight)