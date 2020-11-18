Benn vs Formella: Live stream of Conor Benn's workout

Watch a live stream of the workout Watch a live stream of the workout

Conor Benn will display his skills in a workout before the toughest fight of his career - watch him in this live stream from 7pm.

Benn will fight Sebastian Formella, his most experienced opponent to date, on Saturday night live on Sky Sports.

Heavyweights Alen Babic, Tom Little and Fabio Wardley will also take part in Wednesday's workout on this live stream.

Undefeated Babic will fight Little on Saturday, while rising prospect Wardley will meet Richard Lartey.

Conor Benn is live on Sky Sports on Saturday

"He has sparred rounds with Kell Brook which proves he is a world-class welterweight," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports about Benn.

"I can't believe the improvements he has made because I wasn't sure that he would be good enough. But he is!

"Formella went 12 rounds with Shawn Porter, firing back, taking chances, he has a great chin."