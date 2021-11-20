Adam Azim can showcase his razor sharp skills at The SSE Arena - watch a free live stream of the opening hour

Adam Azim will showcase his razor-sharp skills on BOXXER Fight Night - and you can watch the opening hour of the live Sky Sports coverage on a free stream.
The teenager has been described as an "unbelievable talent" ahead of his second pro bout against Stu Greener, which starts the live action on Sky Sports from 8pm at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
Watch the Boxxer Fight Night freeview stream via the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
Azim's trainer Shane McGuigan has told Sky Sports: "He will be a superstar, I am telling you. He's an unbelievable talent.
"He is definitely someone who will win a world title.
"There is just something about him.
"I've worked with a lot of talent and he's right up there. He can punch with either hand, he has ridiculous speed and reflexes."
Dan Azeez's British light-heavyweight title battle against Hosea Burton is up next, while heavyweight Nick Campbell will be hunting a knockout victory over Phil Williams.
In the main event, Richard Riakporhe faces Olanrewaju Durodola, with the winner lining up a WBC cruiserweight title shot.
Exciting welterweight Florian Marku can create fireworks when he collides with Jorick Luisetto.