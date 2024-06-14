FREE STREAM: Watch Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe weigh in for cruiserweight world title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe weigh-In LIVE!

Long-time rivals Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe take to the scales at the weigh-in for their WBO cruiserweight world title fight.

The champion Billam-Smith is seeking revenge for his 2019 loss to the Londoner and will put his title on the line at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park stadium this Saturday live on Sky Sports.

The undercard sees rising light-heavyweight sensation Ben Whittaker take on outspoken opponent Ezra Arenyeka.

Isaac Chamberlain meets Jack Massey in what promises to be a closely contested European cruiserweight championship clash. The winner of that fight will expect to move on to world level and will have a close eye on the main event.

Ringwalk times Ben Whittaker's ringwalk for his light-heavyweight contest with Ezra Arenyeka is expected around 9pm on Saturday night.

For the Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe main event, ringwalks will be from 9.45pm.

Dan Azeez looks to bounce back from his first defeat in February to Joshua Buatsi. He will fight Hrvoje Sep, the latter an elite amateur looking to make an impact as a professional.

Francesca Hennessy and more will also be on the bill.

