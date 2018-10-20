Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Matthew Macklin analyses the bumper Boston bill, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor defends her WBA and IBF lightweight world titles against Cindy Serrano

Katie Taylor, Demetrius Andrade and Tevin Farmer are all in world title action on a packed night in the States, live on Sky Sports, so we asked Matthew Macklin to give his views and predictions on the Boston Blockbuster.

Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano

Serrano will be one of the toughest opponents, if not the toughest, that Katie will have faced to date. I do believe, though, that Katie will rise to the challenge and occasion, she can definitely expect massive, massive, support in Boston.

It's going to feel like she's fighting in Dublin and I think she will put on a career-best performance. I'll say she gets a points win because Serrano is tough. Of course, I wouldn't be surprised if Katie forced the stoppage.

Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa

Andrade is a slick southpaw and was a fantastic amateur, but his career has never really caught fire how it should have done. He didn't sign with one of the big promoters when he turned over and he has suffered because of it, he's always been high risk, low reward. He got stripped when world champion because basically no one wanted to fight him.

Andrade will want to close the show in style and make a statement. Macklin on Andrade

Andrade wins the WBO title in Boston and then moves on to bigger and better fights in his career. He's a slick boxer but can punch as well so I think he will get the stoppage, he'll want to close the show in style and make a statement.

Tevin Farmer vs James Tennyson

Tennyson is tough and impressed me when he stopped Declan Geraghty and Martin J Ward, but this will be a stern test. I think the smart money is to edge towards Farmer on points here.

Tevin Farmer makes the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight crown against James Tennyson

IBF champion Farmer isn't Lomachenko though and Tennyson is very physically strong and hits hard. When you're tough and determined like he is and carry power, you've got a chance against anyone.

Kid Galahad vs Toka Kahn Clary

We've heard a lot about Galahad's talent over the years and he has looked talented, but for a long time he's been making noise and not much has happened. You don't get many opportunities like this one so he has to seize it.

Kid Galahad and Toka Kahn Clary meet in an IBF final eliminato

He's got himself into a position in a final eliminator for an IBF world title where if he wins he definitely gets his shot. This is his time to step up and fulfil that promise.

Ryan Kielczweski vs Tommy Coyle

Coyle always brings excitement, he's game, gutsy, and it doesn't take much to drag him into a fight, but he's fragile and can be hurt. He's always in exciting, up-and-down fights, I hope this isn't one of those and he comes through unscathed and moves on.

Tommy can make an easy fight a hard fight sometimes, you never know, or go into a 50/50 one and pull out a fantastic performance, like against 'Masher' Dodd. This weekend, he just has to keep his head and stick to his boxing and not let his emotions rule the fight.

Scott Quigg vs Mario Briones

Scott lost in a really good fight against Oscar Valdez. The Mexican was a clear winner but Scott made him work for it every second of every round and deserves credit. Scott, in defeat, covered himself in a lot of glory, he broke his nose in the fight and he really dug in, you could see he was second best but at no point did he quit or stop trying. He went up in a lot of people's estimations.

He'll come back with a routine stoppage and look at things and go again. He showed there is still a lot of hunger in the belly, he's a good fighter. Quigg can certainly get back in among the top guys.

So finally, what will be the fight of the night...

I've got to go with Katie Taylor. Every fight she is in is exciting to watch, she's aggressive and throws lots of punches, she has a great repertoire. The crowd will be electric in Boston and that will spur her on to again be the most entertaining of the night.

