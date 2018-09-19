Joshua vs Povetkin: Carl Froch hopes Anthony Joshua will put on another Wembley Stadium show

Carl Froch is looking forward to Anthony Joshua's return to Wembley Stadium but wants to see his former gym-mate meet Alexander Povetkin in the middle and put on another show...

I think we all want the same thing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night: we want to see Anthony Joshua show he has still got that fighting spirit and still wants to entertain us all.

There is no one better in boxing, never mind the heavyweight division, when it comes to doing just that.

I am like anyone else, I want to see Josh get involved against Alexander Povetkin. And I mean properly involved.

Froch wants to see Joshua produce another Wembley classic

I want to see him back to his best. He's got that fighting spirit that we saw when he beat Wladimir Klitschko. When he got hit, he stood there, took it, put combinations together and hit him back. He wanted to fight.

Watching Joshua is usually exciting no matter who he's in with. I really hope we are going to see that again. I hope he just gets in there against Povetkin and gets back to what we all love. Carl Froch

Povetkin isn't bad at all and he does come in from angles rather than walk straight in, so Joshua will get caught. Then I want to see him fight back, let those punches go again, and show us he's still got that.

Joshua went the full 12 rounds in points win over Joseph Parker in March

We all know how fickle fight fans can be and we all know what they want to see. Yes, they want to see him win and keep hold of those belts, but they want to see him turn it on.

Andre Ward was the best in the world, but the one thing he never got was the simple fact that you have to entertain people. It is an entertainment business we're all in, now.

Povetkin is dangerous but will Joshua meet him in the middle?

With everyone talking about Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, well this is exactly the right time for him to show them he is still the main man, the one world champion who everybody wants to fight and wants to watch.

Povetkin is a genuine threat and although he does come in from angles rather than straight forward, I hope Josh and him meet in the middle and just go for it.

Tale of the Tape - Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin

