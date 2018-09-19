Joshua vs Povetkin: Carl Frampton spars highlighted Yvan Mendy's weaknesses, says Shane McGuigan

Yvan Mendy became the first man to beat Luke Campbell when the pair battled at The O2 in 2015

Shane McGuigan is confident of exploiting Yvan Mendy's weaknesses having studied the Frenchman during many sparring sessions with former fighter Carl Frampton.

Mendy returns to England this Saturday night to rematch Luke Campbell in a WBC final eliminator, live on Sky Sports Box Office, almost three years on from his surprise win over the Hull southpaw.

McGuigan is now the main man in Campbell's corner tasked with masterminding revenge and, having previously used Mendy as a sparring partner during his time working with former world champion Frampton, is sure of beating 'The Lion'.

I know where Mendy's weaknesses are, I know how to devise a game plan to get the better of him. Shane McGuigan

"I had Mendy in as one of the main sparring partners for Carl Frampton's fight with Chris Avalos," McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"I had a few fighters who did quite a bit of work with him in that camp. I know what he does well and I know where his weaknesses are, I know how to devise a game plan to get the better of him.

"It's not going to be rocket science, it's just making sure Luke is disciplined and gets full preparation in camp and goes into Saturday with a good mindset."

The lightweight clash, at Wembley, will be McGuigan first fight working with Campbell and he is happy with what he has seen from his new charge thus far.

"Luke is a much better fighter than when he first took on Mendy. He made massive improvements under Jorge Rubio and showed his ability against Jorge Linares.

"I don't really want to change him massively as a fighter, I want to improve what he is good at and brush up what he lacks a little bit.

Shane McGuigan and Carl Frampton parted company last year

"He's great at distance, has good punch power and shot selection, good distance control, all the ingredients to make a top quality fighter.

"We're not trying to steal the show this Saturday, we just want to get the win and if the stoppage comes, it comes.

"Mendy is incredibly tough and hard to get rid of, he's also got a lot of confidence and momentum. We're going to make sure we stay disciplined and get the win."

