Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew, David Price, Lawrence Okolie, Matt Askins and Dereck Chisora on

Anthony Joshua: Discusses his heavyweight rivals and the importance of facing stiff opposition

Tony Bellew: Talks about the reaction on twitter to his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and vows to prove everyone wrong again



David Price: Says he has no fear of Sergey Kuzmin and will be walking to the ring with a smile on his face

Lawrence Okolie: Believes being mentally prepared will make a big difference on Saturday

Matty Askin: Is aware of Okolie's threats but feels he has faced no-one with his qualities before

Dereck Chisora: Looks back on that dramatic fight with Carlos Takam and says he is ready to face Whyte in a December rematch.

US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps on the latest rumours on Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement and looks back on the Canelo-GGG II.