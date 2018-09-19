Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew, David Price, Lawrence Okolie, Matt Askins and Dereck Chisora on
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Andy Scott and Spencer Fearon are joined by American's favourite, Paulie Malignaggi ahead of the Anthony Joshua media workout at York Hall.
Anthony Joshua: Discusses his heavyweight rivals and the importance of facing stiff opposition
Tony Bellew: Talks about the reaction on twitter to his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and vows to prove everyone wrong again
David Price: Says he has no fear of Sergey Kuzmin and will be walking to the ring with a smile on his face
Lawrence Okolie: Believes being mentally prepared will make a big difference on Saturday
Matty Askin: Is aware of Okolie's threats but feels he has faced no-one with his qualities before
Dereck Chisora: Looks back on that dramatic fight with Carlos Takam and says he is ready to face Whyte in a December rematch.
US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps on the latest rumours on Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement and looks back on the Canelo-GGG II.
