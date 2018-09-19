Joshua vs Povetkin: Luke Campbell begins new chapter

2:10 Luke Campbell in confident mood ahead of Yvan Mendy rematch Luke Campbell in confident mood ahead of Yvan Mendy rematch

Luke Campbell is confident that Saturday's lightweight showdown with Yvan Mendy will kick-start a new chapter in his career.

'Cool Hand' rematches Mendy on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title defence against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a final eliminator for the WBC world title.

Now under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan, Campbell believes a bright future lies ahead and the 2012 Olympic gold medallist is ready to get the new relationship off to a flying start.

Campbell smashed the pads

"I'm in the shape of my life, I've had the best training camp, I'm focused and feeling great both physically and mentally," Campbell said at Wednesday's public workout.

"It's the start of a new beginning.

"McGuigan has the experience, I did one session and instantly thought this is what I need and want.

Saturday will mark Campbell and McGuigan's first fight working together

"Ever since, we've had a fantastic connection and relationship. Shane's style of coaching suits me down to the ground and I'm feeling great.

"I'm doing things I've never done before. We have a real chemistry in and outside of the ring.

"This fight is about going out and being the best I can be. If I do that then I win the fight. It's a final eliminator, he's No.1, and I'm No. 2, it's all to play for."

