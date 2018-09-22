Joshua vs Povetkin: Undercard stars Luke Campbell, Lawrence Okolie and David Price

Luke Campbell and David Price face career-defining fights while Matty Askin and Lawrence Okolie collide as part of a starring support cast to Joshua-Povetkin.

Luke Campbell vs Yvan Mendy

WBC Lightweight final eliminator

Campbell: 9st 8lbs 6oz.

Mendy: 9st 8lbs 7oz.

Nearly three years ago, Yvan Mendy inflicted Luke Campbell's first professional defeat. It was a major upset and caused the Hull man, now training with Shane McGuigan, to reassess his career and priorities.

He insists now that the loss was a blessing in disguise but the London 2012 gold medalist has always wanted revenge and now has his chance. The winner will get a shot at the WBC title whilst the loser will be cast back out into the boxing wilderness, so the stakes couldn't be higher.

Matty Askin vs Lawrence Okolie

British Cruiserweight title

Askin:14st 3lbs 8oz.

Okolie: 14st 3lbs 3oz.

A 50/50 fight if ever there was one. Reigning and defending British champion Askin is the one with the experience and feels sure he'll put Okolie in his place whereas 'The Sauce', who gave up his Commonwealth title to take this fight, is convinced that the timing is perfect.

North vs South at Wembley stadium, it has all the makings of a domestic fight of the year.

Sergey Kuzmin vs David Price

Vacant WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight title

Kuzmin:17st 6lbs 6oz.

Price: 18st 13lbs 4oz.

After his thrilling shoot-out in Cardiff with Alexander Povetkin, David Price is back, against another beast from the East.

Like Povetkin, Sergey Kuzmin is a veteran of the rugged Russian school. As an amateur he once stopped Joe Joyce in a single round; as a pro he's now unbeaten in 13 fights and looking to challenge for world honours. A defeat for Price and this could be his last stand, but if he can get the win then who knows?

Shakhram Giyasov vs Julio Laguna

8 rounds Welterweight

Giyasov:10st 3lbs 2oz.

Laguna: 10st 2lbs.

A former world amateur champion and Rio 2016 silver medalist Shakhram Giyasov is one of a rising tide of top Uzbek amateur boxers who are now beginning to turn pro.

The 25-year-old, now based in the US, was snapped up by top promoters World of Boxing and with four wins out of four as a pro so far, three of them by stoppage, he's certainly made an impression.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin and a stacked undercard, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.