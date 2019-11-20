Join Rory McIlroy for an exclusive Pop-Up GOLF clinic

Sky Sports have teamed up with GOLFPASS to offer Sky VIP customers the chance to win an amazing golf clinic for a young golfer.

Sky VIP have teamed up with GOLFPASS to offer one Sky VIP customer the chance to nominate a young golfer to join Rory McIlroy for an exclusive pop-up clinic at Holywood Golf Club, Belfast, and take part in a golf clinic in his new state-of-the-art academy on 19th December. The lucky winner will also get some TaylorMade golf goodies signed by Rory as well as a free annual GOLFPASS subscription.

The prize includes travel, accommodation, spending money plus a year's subscription to GOLFPASS - the membership that gives you more golf, including a monthly GOLFNOW tee time credit, access to GOLF original programmes and fan favourites, over 4,000 hours of Revolution GOLF instruction, and member-exclusive Golfbreaks discounts.

Enter now to nominate a young golfer between the ages of 13 and 17 who you think deserves this prize.

