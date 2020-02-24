Win the Ultimate Titleist Experience with Sky VIP

Ultimate Titleist Experience

Sky VIP have teamed up with Titleist to give one lucky Sky customer and a friend the chance to win the ultimate golf experience in California…

You and a friend could win flights, travel and five nights' accommodation. A tour of the exclusive Titleist Performance Institute, a round of golf, tickets to a selected PGA Tour event, two goodie bags PLUS a set of custom fitted Titleist clubs.

Sky customers can join Sky VIP and enter on the My Sky app by March 30th.

Dates of travel from the UK are between 1 January 2021 and 28 February 2021.

