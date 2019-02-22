Sachin Tendulkar says India should not forfeit World Cup clash against Pakistan after terror attack

Sachin Tendulkar wants India to play against Pakistan this summer

Sachin Tendulkar says he would rather India played Pakistan in this summer's World Cup than see his country forfeit the match as political tension escalates between the nations.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has written to the International Cricket Council urging the cricket community to sever ties with any nation from where "terrorism emanates".

The move follows a suicide-bomber attack last week that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops in disputed Kashmir. The attack, the worst ever in the troubled area, was claimed by Pakistan-based militants.

It has further soured relations between the bitter nuclear-armed rivals, prompting calls within India for the country to sever all sporting ties with Pakistan.

"We are writing to ICC expressing our concerns about the attack that has taken place," Vinod Rai, the chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that is running Indian cricket, told reporters in New Delhi.

"We will place our concerns against Pakistan in ICC forums," he said, before sharing copy of the mail sent to the ICC.

"Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including the United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India," BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri wrote in the email.

"BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates."

But in a statement legendary Indian batsman Tendulkar said he would rather India had the opportunity to stretch their unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan when the teams meet at Old Trafford on June 16.

"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup," said Tendulkar. "Time to beat them once again.

"I would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament.

"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan government were not immediately reachable for comment.

India has accused its neighbour of not doing enough to control the militant groups responsible for the Kashmir attacks. Pakistan has denied any involvement.

