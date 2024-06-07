T20 World Cup: Ireland's Super 8 hopes take huge hit as debutants Canada earn first win at the tournament

Ireland's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup Super 8s took a massive hit as debutants Canada claimed their first victory in the tournament, winning by 12 runs in New York.

Paul Stirling's side have now lost two matches from two after their eight-wicket drubbing against India at the same venue on Wednesday, a game in which they were rolled for 96 in 16 overs on a headline-grabbing pitch that proved diffficult for batting.

Ireland were limited to 125-7 two days later as they set about trying to trump Canada's 137-7, with only Andy Balbirnie (17) and Lorcan Tucker (10) reaching double figures among the top five.

Score summary - Canada vs Ireland Canada 135-7 from 20 overs: Nicholas Kirton (49no off 35 balls), Shreyas Movvar (37 off 36); Barry McCarthy (2-24), Craig Young (2-32) Ireland 125-7 from 20 overs: Mark Adair (34 off 24), George Dockrell (30no off 23); Jeremy Gordon (2-16), Dillon Heyliger (2-18)

George Dockrell (30no off 23) and Mark Adair (34 off 24) rallied Ireland from 59-6 in the 13th over with a half-century partnership, cutting the requirement to 17 from the final six balls.

But Canada quick Jeremy Gordon (2-16) conceded only four runs and caught Adair off his own bowling as the North American side pulled off the second shock in as many days, after co-hosts USA stunned 2009 champions and 2022 runners-up Pakistan in a Super Over.

Ireland's must-win next fixture is against USA in Florida on Friday June 14 (3.30pm start), with Canada - who lost to USA by seven wickets in the tournament opener in Dallas - playing Pakistan in New York on Tuesday June 11 (3.30pm start).

Kirton and Movva fire for Canada as Ireland lose again

Canada's total against Ireland was underpinned by a fifth-wicket stand of 75 off 63 balls from 53-4 between Nicholas Kirton (49 off 35 deliveries) and Shreyas Movva (37 off 36), both players starring again after knocks of 51 and 32 not out respectively against USA.

The drop-in pitches at the Long Island venue had come under fire following low scores for Sri Lanka and Ireland - Sri Lanka were skittled for 77 by South Africa at the ground on Monday - and a number of batters, including India skipper Rohit Sharma and Ireland's Harry Tector, hit on the body by deliveries that reared up.

There was bounce and seam movement for Ireland's attack after they won the toss and inserted Canada, although the pitch was not as quite lively as in the previous two fixtures.

Josh Little missed out on a 150th wicket in all T20s after Ireland failed to review for Navneet Dhailwal caught behind in the second over - UltraEdge showing a clear spike off the glove.

However, Dhaliwal chopped the recalled Craig Young (2-32) to Dockrell at backward point in the next over and Canada stuttered before Kirton and Movva revived the innings.

Ireland seamer Mark Adair claimed figures of 1-23 from four overs

Kirton nailed two sixes and a four in Young's 18-run 16th over, but Canada could only manage 27 runs across the final four with Kirton caught at fine leg off Barry McCarthy (2-24) in the 19th and Movva run out off the last ball attempting a second run.

Ireland found it tough to score and skipper Stirling (9 off 17) perished in the final over of the powerplay, caught behind on the pull off Gordon, before Balbirnie chipped back tamely to leg-spinner Junaid Siddiqui (1-27) in the seventh over.

Stirling's men continued to lose regular wickets, including Tucker to an avoidable run out and Curtis Campher (5) to a stunning catch from Aaron Johnson at fine leg off the bowling of Dillon Heyliger (2-18), and the Dockrell-Adair stand only reduced the margin of Ireland's defeat.

What's next?

There are four matches at the T20 World Cup on Saturday with New Zealand vs Afghanistan from 12.30am in Guyana and then Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from 1.30am in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Netherlands play South Africa from 3.30pm on Long Island, New York, while England - whose opening game with Scotland on Tuesday was was washed out - take on Australia in Barbados from 6pm.

