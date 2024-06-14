Scotland's T20 World Cup destiny in own hands with any upset win against Australia certain to knock out England

Scotland opener Michael Jones says his side want to prove "they are up to the challenge" as they face Australia at the T20 World Cup

Net run-rate has become an oft-used term over recent days as sides battle to qualify for the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup - but Scotland can render that irrelevant with one more win.

Should Richie Berrington's team beat the mighty Australia in St Lucia on Sunday (1.30am UK and Ireland), they will qualify for the second round, even if England have dispatched Namibia hours earlier. A washout in either match will also see them through.

Scotland's destiny is in their own hands but their task is a stiff one to carry off.

Scotland will qualify for the Super 8s if they beat Australia

Australia have not lost to a non-Test playing country in any form of World Cup cricket since being beaten by Zimbabwe in 1983, while they are three from three in this year's showpiece after battling past Oman, easing past England and then thumping Namibia.

Scotland, who raced to 90-0 from 10 overs against England before their opening fixture was abandoned and then saw off Namibia and Oman, could be aided by Australia resting players ahead of the Super 8s, but Michael Jones wants a "full-strength" opponent.

'These are the opportunities Scotland crave'

"At the end of the day our team wants the best result we can get, but on a personal level you want to challenge yourself against the best," said Jones, who struck an unbeaten 45 from 30 balls against England in Barbados, including a six off Chris Jordan that smashed a solar panel.

"To have the opportunity to bat against Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, then Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, that's the best in the world.

"Those are the opportunities we crave as Scotland teams. You want to challenge yourself and see how far you go against those guys. I almost hope they go full strength and we can show the cricket world we're up to the challenge."

Talk of Australia manipulating the result to knock England out - something Cummins says would never happen despite team-mate Hazlewood's jokey references about it earlier this week - has quietened since England overhauled Scotland's net run-rate by annihilating Oman.

Jones, speaking before England vs Oman, always felt Australia would play to their maximum, adding: "They are renowned for being extremely diligent and professional. I'm absolutely certain they will come out all guns blazing like they do for every game at every tournament."

Scotland have certainly not taken a backward step.

Jones and George Munsey's onslaught against England was followed by Berrington and Michael Leask playing the innings of note against Namibia and Munsey and Brandon McMullen then firing versus Oman - McMullen biffing 61 from 31 balls, with 11 boundaries.

Berrington's side will need some more big performances against Australia if England do the job on Namibia, as expected, but the fact Scotland head into the final match with qualification still achievable is testament to their development. Time for one final push.

What's next?

England play Namibia in Antigua from 6pm on Saturday (UK and Ireland time), with Scotland's game against Australia in St Lucia starting at 1.30am on Sunday as Group B concludes.

Scotland will welcome Australia to Edinburgh for three T20 internationals in September

Scotland have also announced they will host Australia for three T20sin Edinburgh on September 4, 6 and 7, with Berrington saying: "It's fantastic to have this home series to look forward later in the summer, which should be a treat for all our supporters.

"Our players always relish the opportunity to test themselves against the best sides and we've shown good form in this World Cup so far, so I'm sure it'll be an exciting and competitive series."

