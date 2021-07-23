54 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Maqsood.

53 Erin Burns to Heather Knight. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Arlott.

52 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break half volley, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to gully for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood, shy attempt by Jones.

51 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Elwiss.

50 Georgia Elwiss to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.

49 Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mack.

48 FOUR! Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

47 Georgia Elwiss to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Burns.

46 Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mack.

45 Abtaha Maqsood to Deepti Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gordon.

44 Abtaha Maqsood to Heather Knight. Leg spinner full toss, to leg down the track pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

43 Abtaha Maqsood to Heather Knight. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Burns.

42 Abtaha Maqsood to Deepti Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Burns.

41 FOUR! Abtaha Maqsood to Deepti Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sweet timing.

40 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break half volley, to leg down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

39 APPEAL! Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Mack, appeal made for L.B.W.

38 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.

37 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elwiss.

36 Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mack.

36 Wide Erin Burns to Deepti Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

35 OUT! Caught. Erin Burns to Naomi Dattani. Off break half volley, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, caught by Verma. Two down for London Spirit Women. Brilliant knock from Naomi Dattani comes to an end.

34 Erin Burns to Naomi Dattani. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones.

33 Erin Burns to Naomi Dattani. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Arlott, fielded by Gordon.

32 Erin Burns to Naomi Dattani. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wong.

31 Erin Burns to Naomi Dattani. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mack.

30 Georgia Elwiss to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

29 Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.

28 Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Davies.

28 Wide Georgia Elwiss to Heather Knight. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

27 Georgia Elwiss to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 3 runs, overthrow by Burns.

26 Georgia Elwiss to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

25 SIX! Emily Arlott to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

24 FOUR! Emily Arlott to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Hat-trick of boundaries from Naomi Dattani.

23 FOUR! Emily Arlott to Naomi Dattani. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

22 FOUR! Emily Arlott to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

21 APPEAL! Emily Arlott to Naomi Dattani. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

20 Issy Wong to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Arlott.

19 Issy Wong to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elwiss.

18 FOUR! Issy Wong to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

17 Issy Wong to Heather Knight. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

16 Issy Wong to Naomi Dattani. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

15 Issy Wong to Heather Knight. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

14 OUT! L.B.W. Issy Wong to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad. Plumb in front! Deandra Dottin departs for nine.

13 Issy Wong to Naomi Dattani. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Davies.

12 Issy Wong to Naomi Dattani. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Gordon.

11 FOUR! Issy Wong to Naomi Dattani. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

10 Kirstie Gordon to Naomi Dattani. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Burns.

9 Kirstie Gordon to Deandra Dottin. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mack.

8 Kirstie Gordon to Deandra Dottin. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

7 Kirstie Gordon to Deandra Dottin. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

6 FOUR! Kirstie Gordon to Deandra Dottin. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Placement perfection.

5 FOUR! Emily Arlott to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

4 Emily Arlott to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Mack.

3 Emily Arlott to Deandra Dottin. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.

2 Emily Arlott to Deandra Dottin. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Jones.

2 Wide Emily Arlott to Deandra Dottin. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.