ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Kolkata

India are batting, 77 for 1, from 8.4 overs. South Africa

India 1st innings

Total

77 for 1, from 8.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) c Bavuma b Rabada; 40 runs, 24 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  2. Gill not out; 23 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.00
  3. Kohli not out; 4 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

10 from 1 legbyes, 9 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Iyer
  • Rahul
  • Yadav
  • Jadeja
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Bumrah
  • Yadav
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Rohit Sharma at 62 for 1, from 5.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Ngidi: 3overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.33.
  2. Jansen: 3.4overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.36.
  3. Rabada: 2overs, 1 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Chris Brown