India 1st innings
Total
77 for 1, from 8.4 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) c Bavuma b Rabada; 40 runs, 24 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Gill not out; 23 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.00
- Kohli not out; 4 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
10 from 1 legbyes, 9 wides.
Yet to bat
- Iyer
- Rahul
- Yadav
- Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Bumrah
- Yadav
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- Rohit Sharma at 62 for 1, from 5.5 overs
Bowling
- Ngidi: 3overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.33.
- Jansen: 3.4overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.36.
- Rabada: 2overs, 1 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
- TV umpire: Chris Brown