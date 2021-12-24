The Ashes: England tumble to 141-7 at MCG LIVE!

Third Ashes TestScorecard | Struggling England tumble to 141-7 at MCGBoland makes Wood (6) his first Test wicketButtler (3) out to Lyon on stroke of teaStokes (25), Root (50) fall after startsCummins with three wickets in first sessionHameed (0), Crawley (12), Malan (14)Hameed bags England's 50th Test duck of 2021Australia win toss and bowl in MelbourneAustralia are 2-0 up in five-match seriesHosts will retain Ashes if they avoid defeatWatch The Ashes: Get BT Sport on SkySky Cricket on YouTube | @SkyCricket on Twitter