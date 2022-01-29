West Indies bowl vs England in fourth T20I LIVE!

West Indies vs England - fourth T20 internationalScorecard | Banton (4) out to Holder in second overWest Indies bowl after winning tossBillings and Jordan return to the England XIGarton and Brook the players to drop outHope & Allen miss out for WI; Mayers & Drakes inWest Indies lead five-match series 2-1Final game in Barbados on Sunday (8pm UK time)England captain Morgan (quad) missing rest of seriesMoeen leading England in Morgan's absencePowell hit 51-ball hundred as WI won third T20ISky Sports Cricket YouTube | @SkyCricket