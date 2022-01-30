England lose early wickets chasing 180 vs West Indies LIVE!

West Indies vs England - fifth T20 internationalScorecard | ENGLAND NEED 180 TO WIN SERIESRoy (8), Banton (16) fall inside first four oversMoeen dropped on nought by HolderWest Indies post 179-4 after electing to batHosts smash 74 runs from final five oversPollard (41no off 25), Powell (35no off 17)Rashid (2-17) becomes England's leading T20I wicket-takerLeg-spinner now up to 81 scalps in the formatLivingstone (2-17), King (34 off 31), Mayers (31 off 19)England bring in Mahmood for fellow seamer MillsSmith, Allen return for WI; Drakes, Bravo drop outSky Sports Cricket YouTube | @SkyCricketWomen's Ashes Test drawn after thrilling finish