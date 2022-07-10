England beat India in final T20I despite Suryakumar ton recap

England vs India, third T20 international, Trent BridgeEngland win third T20I by 17 runs, lose series 2-1Scorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketIndia 198-9; Suryakumar (117 off 55), Topley 3-22)Suryakumar hits incredible century in vain - his first in T20I cricketEngland 215-7; Malan (77 off 39), Livingstone (42no off 29)Malan dropped on four by Harshal off his own bowlingButtler falls for 18 as he chops one onto his stumpsEngland won the toss and chose to bat firstTeams to meet in three one-day internationals, starting Tuesday