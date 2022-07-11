South Africa five down as England dominate in first ODI LIVE!

England vs South Africa, first one-day international, NorthamptonKapp (12) is fourth to fall, caught at mid-on off SciverEcclestone cleans up South Africa skipper Luus (7)Scorecard | Watch on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsBrunt strikes twice early on England return, Steyn out lbw for 14England seamer adds wicket of Goodall (5), caught at slipSouth Africa won the toss and chose to bat firstLizelle Lee retired from international cricket for South AfricaFirst of three ODIs, teams tied at 2-2 in multi-format seriesTest match between the two ended in a drawThree-match T20I series to follow after ODIsAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports