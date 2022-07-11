England beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODI LIVE!

England vs South Africa, first one-day international, NorthamptonEngland beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODIHosts take 4-2 lead in multi-format seriesScorecard | Watch on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsLamb (102) scores to maiden international ton, off 91 ballsSciver (55) hits 31-ball fifty - 17th in ODI cricketSouth Africa 218 all out; Tryon (88), Sciver (4-59)Sciver claims Tryon after SA recovery from 108-5Ecclestone (1-30) cleans up South Africa skipper Luus (7)Brunt takes 3-18 on England returnSouth Africa won the toss and chose to bat firstAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports