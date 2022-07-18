England beat SA by 109 runs to claim 3-0 ODI series sweep - recap

England vs South Africa, third ODI, LeicesterENGLAND BEAT SOUTH AFRICA BY 109 RUNSScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsSouth Africa 262 all out; Tryon (70), Kapp (62), Wolvaardt (56)One-handed catch from Bell removes Goodall (24); Davidson-Richards' (3-35) first ODI wicketLamb (3-42) also claims maiden ODI wicket; Dean (3-42) with identical figuresEngland 371-7; Beaumont (119), Knight (63), Dunkley (51)Lamb (65) shared in second successive century stand with BeaumontSouth Africa won the toss and chose to bowl firstEngland lead South Africa 8-2 in multi-format seriesSides will next play three T20Is - July 21, 23 and 25All today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports