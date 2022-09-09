England Women vs India Women: England win first IT20 by night wickets - as it happened

England Women v India Women in first T20:England Women face India Women in Durham in first of three T20 matches Chester-le-Street paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before the matchReport: England beat India by nine wicketsIndia finish with 132-7; Sharma top scores with 29 from 24 ballsIndia 65-3 after 10 overs; Glenn takes career-best figuresStand-in captain Amy Jones wins the toss for England and will bowl first Seamer Lauren Bell makes debut, with Nat Scriver and Katherine Brunt missing for EnglandWatch on Sky Sports Cricket | ScorecardQueen's funeral to be held on September 19Queen Elizabeth II's death: Changes to sport schedule and tributes plannedSky Sports Cricket YouTube channel | Instagram | Twitter