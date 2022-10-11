England four wickets down vs Australia in second T20I LIVE!

Australia vs England, second T20 international, CanberraScorecard | Australia bowl after winning tossMaxwell drops Moeen on 1* in ninth over off StoinisStoinis claims second wicket after removing Brook (1)Zampa takes wicket of Stokes (7) in eighth over on bowlers returnStoinis removes Hales (4) in fifth over Cummins takes wicket of Buttler (17) in fourth over Second game in three-match series; England lead 1-0England won Sunday's first fixture in Perth by eight runsFinal game of the series on Friday, also in CanberraWoakes, Wood rested; Jordan and Willey come inWatch T20 World Cup on Sky Sports from October 16