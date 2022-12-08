Recap Day Two as England take control against Pakistan

Pakistan vs England, second Test - live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | England hold 281-run lead over Pakistan at end of Day Two, five wickets downBrook (74*) and Stokes (16*) will resume at crease on SundayPope (4) falls for fifth wicket | Abrar bowls Duckett (79) to claim tenth wicket of his Test debutBrilliant Shafique catch removes Root (21) | Abrar also bowls Jacks (4) and runs out Crawley (3) Pakistan bowled out for 202 in reply to England's 281 | Hosts were 79 runs behind after first innings having slumped from 142-2Leach (4-98) reaches 100 Test wickets | Root (2-23) and Wood (2-40) impress | Robinson (1-2) claimed key wicket of top-scorer Babar (75)Who is Abrar? Introducing the 'mystery spinner England lead three-match series 1-0, won first Test by 74 runsGet Sky Sports | NOW | Latest videos and highlights