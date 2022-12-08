England hold first-innings lead as Pakistan bowled out for 202 LIVE!

Pakistan vs England, second Test - live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | England begin second innings with 79-run leadPakistan bowled out for 202 in reply to England's 281Crawley (3) run out early by AbrarEight wickets in morning session as Pakistan slump from 142-2 to trail by 79 after first innings Leach (4-98) reaches 100 Test wickets | Root (2-23) takes two in an over Wood takes last wicket to finish 2-40 | Robinson (1-2) claimed key wicket of top-scorer Babar (75)Who is Abrar? Introducing the 'mystery spinner who took 7-114 on Test debutEngland lead three-match series 1-0, won first Test by 74 runsGet Sky Sports | NOW | Latest videos and highlights